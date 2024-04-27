Highlights UFC star Max Holloway reveals his 'perfect world' fights in the promotion.

The former featherweight champion secured a sensational win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Should he get his wish, his ideal bouts could see him potentially go down as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

UFC star Max Holloway has revealed his 'perfect world' plan of fights in the next couple of years - which could see him becoming a triple champion.

There will likely never be an ending as dramatic, ridiculous, and awesome as the way the featherweight sensation scored a buzzer-beating knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Max Holloway took home $600k in bonuses from UFC 300 after winning Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night.

It is a moment that will live forever and go down in MMA history and, following the win, he already has got his eyes on his next opponent. Taking to the microphone, 'Blessed' called out Ilia Topuria for a showdown at 145.

Topuria secured the featherweight title after sensationally knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 back in February. While a showdown with Holloway makes sense, the 27-year-old claims that a fight with the Hawaiian would be 'easy'. He also recently revealed that Brian Ortega might actually be next in line for a crack at the 145-pound strap.

Related UFC Schedule 2024 All major UFC fights, dates, results and how to stream.

Max Holloway Outlines Plans for Next Few Fights

It could see him become the UFC 'GOAT'

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, 'Blessed' gave his 'perfect world' plan of fights - which includes a showdown with the featherweight king, Topuria.

“In a perfect world to me, would be to fight Ilia, 45 title, get my hand raised, and whoever’s the next guy up at 55, fight them. Try and go for double champ status, whatever it is, or even three belts. Do 45 [title], the BMF, and then put the BMF and the 55 [title] against whoever at 55, and that’d be surreal. I think that’d be crazy.”

Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 300, with the latter hoping that there'd be a 'special 165-pound' title on the line. When Rogan brought up the rumoured belt to Holloway, the former featherweight champion stated his desire to fight for the strap.

Should Holloway get his wish, and if he were to win all three fights, he'll no doubt go down as one of the greatest fighters to ever step foot in the cage.

Holloway, 32, also spoke about the Gaethje fight at UFC 300. A hard shot from 'The Highlight' in Round 4 appeared to take 'Blessed' off his feet briefly; however, it wasn't registered as a knockdown officially.

The Hawaiian disputes the decision not to award the knockdown, saying: “It didn’t count as a drop, which is crazy. ESPN is posting and saying in however many fights I’m with the UFC, I still didn’t get dropped. That’s some bull***t. Give Justin that one. I’ll take it, but I wouldn’t be a man sitting here and telling you that he didn’t.

“All I remember is getting hit by that punch, and then I sat, and then I came back up. I was like, ‘What the f**k did he just hit me with? Holy s**t. That was a good punch.’ Then when I rewatched it, he hit me right on the top of my dome. I was like, holy smack, brother, this guy smacks. I was fine as soon as I got up, but it was one of those, boom, the legs just give out. I was there, even when I was standing, I was looking at him, but I don’t know how that didn’t count as a drop. I don’t know what they count as a drop, because that was crazy.”

Related The top 10 greatest UFC fighters of all-time ranked Some of the greatest fighters in combat sports have graced the UFC octagon

Ilia Topuria Believes He is Better Than Max Holloway

Both fighters are in the driver's seat of their career

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he is a much better fighter than Holloway in all areas of MMA: “Just bring the same energy you have in the last 10 seconds, but bring it in the first 10 seconds and we’ll see what’s gonna happen. Let’s bang.

"I know that I will be the first one to take his lights out. I know that I’m way better than him everywhere. I can do with him whatever I want to do. I can ask him: ‘You want me to knock you out? You want me to submit you? What do you want me to do?”