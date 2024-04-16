Highlights Max Holloway's impressive victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 led to a surprise ranking.

Holloway scored a last-second knockout win over a prominent fighter but slots in at a mere No.9 in the 155-pound division.

He ranks higher as a pound-for-pound fighter, though, slotting in at No.8.

More often than not, the UFC rankings are produced with little controversy, but following Max Holloway’s stunning victory over Justin Gaethje this past weekend, there is a questionable decision surrounding the BMF champion’s lightweight spot in the rankings.

Though Holloway, a former featherweight champion, has teased going back down to 145 pounds, there are also gigantic paydays waiting for him at lightweight.

Going into UFC 300, Max “Blessed” Holloway was a favorable underdog.

The reason being, on his first visit in the lightweight division, he was outclassed over five rounds.

Fast-forward to UFC 300, and Holloway shocked the world with one of the most thrilling performances in UFC history.

But how many places has he risen in the UFC rankings? The answer may surprise you.

Max Holloway’s Resume

Holloway has been a household name in MMA for over a decade

Holloway, a Hawaiian striker who followed in the footsteps of legendary MMA compatriot, BJ Penn, has forged a name of his own that coincides with a championship-caliber career and a true warrior spirit.

“Blessed” fought in the UFC at the ripe age of 20, and learned quickly to swim in a division full of sharks with his signature boxing and ungodly output numbers in the striking department. Besides being one of the most likable fighters outside the cage, Holloway is a fighter's fighter because of his never-back-down attitude on fight night.

After establishing himself as an elite featherweight with a record-setting win-streak (13) and multiple title defenses, Holloway wanted to test himself at lightweight.

This experiment was in UFC 236's co-main event against Dustin Poirier, who used his power advantage to bully Holloway.

The next lightweight fight for “Blessed” came just a few days ago versus Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 on Saturday.

Holloway proved that with more time to properly bulk up, he could compete with the best of them in the lightweight division.

Max Holloway Lightweight Ranking

Holloway has earned a spot in the lightweight rankings but not where most would expect

After leaving fight fans with an unforgettable performance against the No.2-ranked lightweight in the world, Holloway has earned a spot in the rankings, but only at the No.9 spot.

It’s a seemingly low ranking after such a widely-viewed win on a monumental card.

Normally, if you beat the man, you are the man. Meaning if the No.14-ranked fighter beats the No.10-ranked fighter, that fighter would claim their opponent's ranking position.

Holloway not being ranked in the top five lightweights in the world is seemingly unjustifiable.

Holloway's movements in the pound-for-pound rankings, meanwhile, were more considerable as he jumped six positions to No.8, when it came to all fighters regardless of weight class.

At No.8 he is behind very few athletes and regarded as one of the best in the promotion alongside Alexander Volkanovski at No.7, Ilia Topuria at No.5, UFC 300 main eventer Alex Pereira at No.4, and Islam Makhachev at No.1.

Other notable movements include Arman Tsarukyan, who jumped three positions at lightweight to the No.1 spot, behind only the champion Makhachev.