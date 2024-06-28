Highlights Max Holloway predicts close fights in UFC 303, favoring Michael Page and Ortega.

Former UFC featherweight champion and current 'BMF' titleholder Max Holloway has taken to YouTube to give his UFC 303 predictions ahead of Saturday's card. In his YouTube video, Max Holloway goes through the main card of the pay-per-view event and gives his opinions on who will be on the winning side of the bouts.

Holloway didn't give official predictions for Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson and Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze. However, he does feel that Smith vs Dolidze will be an entertaining fight and that "the fans will win" when watching them compete in the light heavyweight bout.

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael 'Venom' Page

Bookmakers have the fight very close

Max Holloway began his breakdown of the event with the main card opener between Ian Machado Garry and Michael 'Venom' Page. The Irishman Garry comes into the fight with a perfect 7-0 UFC record and looks to continue his ascent up the UFC rankings. Meanwhile, Page will look to build on from his impressive UFC debut versus Kevin Holland and believes he would be closing in on a title opportunity with a win.

Speaking on the main card opener, Holloway said:

"One is undefeated and another, he's slick with it bro. This is a tough fight man... If I was a betting man, I'd lean a little bit more to Page's side. He's so unorthodox, he's so quick, he hits hard, bro.

Holloway described the fight as "up in the air" and showed some hesitation in picking a winner, also giving credit to Garry's undefeated record. However, he ended and reiterated that he would "favor Michael Page a little bit more."

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes

The ranked featherweights are stepping up on short notice

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 8: Brian Ortega of the United States leaves the octagon following his defeat to Max Holloway of the United States in a featherweight bout during the UFC 231 event at Scotiabank Arena on December 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Speaking on his former opponent, Holloway feels the featherweight clash will be a "fun fight", despite its short-notice nature. Holloway gave a lot of praise to Ortega, describing him as an "animal" and that his fights are never over until they are over due to his finishing ability.

When it came to making his prediction for the bout, Holloway stated:

"It's going to be a battle of attrition. Who is going to dig deeper in this one? I think this is a fun fight for the fans... If I was leaning towards anyone, it's a hard lean, but just because of the experience of Ortega, I might lean a little bit more towards him. But brother, this fight is crazy."

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2

The two will rematch for the light heavyweight belt

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will meet for the second time this Saturday when they fight for the light heavyweight belt. Speaking about the rematch, Holloway feels that the circumstances suit the challenger Prochazka, as opposed to the champion. "If there is a time to get Mr. Pereira in a fight, the time is now." He believes Prochazka immediately started training following his last fight, while Pereira began a press tour of Australia, putting the Czech fighter in a stronger position.