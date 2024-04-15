Highlights Max Holloway stole the show in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC 300, knocking out Justin Gaethje with just ONE SECOND left on the clock in the final round.

Afterwards, Blessed was shown the replay of the stoppage backstage, to which he could react for the first time, and it's safe to say he was loving what he saw.

Thanks to his performance, Holloway took home $600k in bonuses and the BMF title.

Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway stole the show at UFC 300 with his BMF title-winning performance against Justin Gaethje. The lightweight fighter knocked out his opponent in a last-second frenzy to win both the fight and performance of the night accolades.

There were just 10 seconds left in the bout when Blessed pointed to the ground, wanting to trade blows with Gaethje. “I just wanted to throw … we were swinging,” Holloway commented while watching the KO after the fight.

The two lightweights swung hell for leather, until Holloway landed a huge right hand to drop Gaethje with just a second left on the clock. With The Highlight slumped face-down on the canvas, the sold-out crowd roared in the T-Mobile Arena to celebrate the new BMF champion.

Dana White Reacts to Holloway vs Gaethje

The BMF title was created by the UFC to symbolise determination and grit for exceptional fighters, and after the fight, Dana White was full of praise for the two men: "When we were sat in a room, and we came up with the idea of BMF, tonight is what that belt was built for. There should be a picture of that fight in the dictionary when you look up BMF. It was incredible. That's why Max Holloway is beloved. Tonight was a career-defining moment for a guy who's already accomplished great things - one of, if not the, best featherweight ever."

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan called it the “KO of the century,” while White said it was like a “scene from a movie.” Despite these plaudits, Holloway said that this only ranked second in his favourite moments of his career, behind the victory against Jose Aldo in 2017.

UFC 300; A Historic Night For UFC

There were 12 current or former UFC champions fighting at UFC 300, but this incredible knockout in the dying moments from Holloway was the highlight of the night.

“That’s 600k if I ever saw it,” Holloway said to a reporter after the fight, as he took home both the fight and performance of the night bonuses. It was certainly a lucrative night for the American, and it cemented him as a crowd favourite. These $300,000 bonuses are six times larger than at usual UFC events, and Holloway certainly earned every penny at UFC 300.

Video: Max Holloway Watches Back His UFC 300 Knockout

Holloway was already on his way to a clear points victory when he pointed to the ground, making his decision to turn the bout into a slugging match an even more gutsy one. Nevertheless, it is showmanship like that that boosts his profile even more as a fighter.

What Next For Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria is being eyed up by Blessed for a future fight

Being a crowd favourite means that there is inherent speculation about who his next opponent will be. Blessed believes there are “a number of options on the table” after this explosive victory, but his choice would be to square off with featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

On the subject of a bout with Topuria, Holloway said: "It looks like El Matador is doing everything he can to escape the bull in the pen, but first things first – rest … I got my beautiful wife, beautiful family here. We'll just chill, brother."