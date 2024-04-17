Highlights Max Holloway's last-second KO win at UFC 300 created a historic and thrilling moment for both him and his support team.

The celebration footage of Holloway's team reflects the sacrifices they make for him, highlighting the importance of their dedication.

This unforgettable victory not only earned Holloway bonuses, but also solidified his place in UFC history with a dramatic and record-breaking finish.

The beauty of sport can often be seen in the emotions of those involved, as was saw in the wild celebration of Max Holloway's corner after a last-second KO victory to seal the BMF Championship at UFC 300.

A tense and thrilling fight between Holloway and now ex-title holder Justin Gaethje came down to a blood-pumping, all-or-nothing slug fest in the final seconds of Round 5, with Holloway dealing a decisive blow with only a single second left on the clock, causing an eruption of noise all over the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Max Holloway's Team Reacting to Huge UFC 300 KO

And no moment captured the blow described as the "KO of the century" by revered commentator Joe Rogan than the clip of Holloway's support team, watching their fighter with nervous eyes before jumping in wild jubilation as referee Marc Goddard declared the fight over in their favour.

The video of the celebration came from none other than Holloway himself, posting the clip on his Twitter account (@BlessedMMA). A clip that showed how much the team behind him cared, accompanied by a message from Holloway thanking them for all the sacrifices they took to support him in his career.

UFC 300 Was An Historic Night All Round

In an evening that celebrated the historic landmark of UFC 300 with an army of tantalising bouts, only something at the level of Holloway vs Gaethje could have stolen the show. Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight belt with a first-round KO of former champion Jamahal Hill. UFC women's strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili kept her stranglehold on the belt with a unanimous decision victory against fellow Chinese Yan Xiaonan. Multi-Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison passed her UFC introduction with flying colours after defeating former bantamweight champion Holly Holm via submission. Yet none matched the thrill and excitement that Holloway and Gaethje delivered.

A truly sweet victory for the Hawaiian native that only became sweeter with the awarded bonuses of Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night, both raised to a whopping $300k reward each after UFC President Dana White gave his word during the pre-event press conference due to the special occasion.

Despite his lightweight bout triumph that shot him up the rankings, Holloway looks to keep his focus on taking back the UFC featherweight belt currently held by Georgian Ilia Topuria. The current champion is still undefeated in the UFC, taking the belt from Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.

The 4:59 fifth-round KO was actually the latest finish in all UFC lightweight bouts and tied for the latest finish in any fight in UFC history. A record he now shares with Demetrious Johnson (by submission v Kyoji Horiguchi) and Yair Rodriguez (by KO v Jung Chan-Sung).

To make history requires a truly impressive feat. To do so in the most dramatic fashion possible makes it a moment that will forever be immortalised in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. And that is exactly what Max Holloway did.