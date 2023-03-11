Liverpool have been 'very impressed' with Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman after taking a look at him, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

After years of success in the Premier League, it's been a difficult season for Liverpool and it looks set to be a busy summer transfer window for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool transfer news - Max Kilman

The Wolves defender, who is valued at £18m, has started every single Premier League game so far this season and is yet to miss a minute of football in a Wolves shirt.

Kilman is out of contract in 2026, as per Transfermarkt, with Wolves having the option to extend his deal by another year, so the Midlands club hold all the cards in this transfer situation and will undoubtedly be in no rush to sell the 25-year-old.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are looking to revamp their defence after identifying the position as an area of the pitch where they can improve ahead of the summer transfer window.

Although a midfielder reshuffle is likely to be a priority for the Merseyside club, it looks like they could be in the market for a defender at the end of the season.

What has Jacobs said about Kilman?

Jacobs has confirmed that one of the defenders that Liverpool have taken a look at is Kilman, but they aren't the only club interested.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "With Kilman, Liverpool have looked at him, Spurs have looked at him. I don't think Wolves want to lose Kilman, but it might be the right time for him to make a move.

"A series of Premier League clubs on the centre-back's trail are very impressed by him."

How has Kilman performed this season?

As mentioned, Kilman is yet to miss a minute of Premier League football this season which signifies his importance to this Wolves side.

With Julen Lopetegui having a positive effect on this Wolves team so far, Kilman's Sofascore rating improved in January and February, reaching an average of 7.2 for the first two months of the year.

The 25-year-old averages 4.6 clearances, 4 duels won and 2.2 aerial duels won this season in the Premier League.

Wolves' defensive record has certainly improved since the turn of the year, with Kilman playing a pivotal role in getting clean sheets against West Ham, Tottenham, and Liverpool in recent months, as per Sky Sports.

A particularly impressive performance was Wolves' 3-0 home victory over Liverpool, where Kilman was given man of the match with six clearances, five blocked shots, a key pass, and two clearances off the line, with Darwin Nunez barely having a sniff all game.