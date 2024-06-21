Highlights West Ham are keen on signing Wolves captain Max Kilman this summer.

Kilman worked with new West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui previously.

West Ham are determined to keep Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez despite interest.

Wolves centre-back Max Kilman is considered as the ‘number one target’ for West Ham United and manager Julen Lopetegui this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

After appointing the Spaniard last month, the Hammers are keen to bring in reinforcements in defence as they recently missed out on signing Brazilian centre-back Fabricio Bruno.

Kilman, who has become a key figure for Wolves in recent seasons, is now a top target for Lopetegui – the pair worked together at Molineux in the 2022-23 season.

Sheth suggests ‘there is a real push’ from Lopetegui in particular to bring in a central defender this summer, as West Ham have recently parted ways with their long-serving centre-half, Angelo Ogbonna.

GMS sources have revealed that Wolves have set an asking price of £50million for their captain, Kilman, this summer as they are unwilling to let the 27-year-old leave for cheap.

Lopetegui, who prefers to play with a three centre-back system, is likely to target multiple signings in defence ahead of his first season at the London Stadium.

West Ham Prioritise Max Kilman Signing

He could reunite with Lopetegui

Kilman, who worked with Lopetegui just 12 months ago, is now seen as the number one target for West Ham this summer.

That is according to Sheth, who spoke to GIVEMESPORT on Friday morning:

“There is that link with Julian Lopetegui. He was the manager of Wolves the season before last, and Max Kilman was a regular in his team at Molineux. “So there seems to be a real push there from Lopetegui in particular, in conjunction with Tim Steidten as the sporting director, to try and bring in a central defender. And Max Kilman seems to be the number one target.”

Under Lopetegui’s watch, Kilman was a crucial part of Wolves’ backline in the 2022-23 season, missing just one Premier League fixture and helping the club finish 13th in the table.

Earlier this week, the BBC reported that Wolves are expecting an offer from West Ham for Kilman, despite him signing a new contract less than 12 months ago, valid until 2028.

Max Kilman Wolves Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 38 Minutes played 3,420 Goals 2 Pass success rate 86.3% Aerials won per 90 2.26 Tackles per 90 1.24

West Ham ‘Calm’ Over Kudus and Alvarez Rumours

The Hammers expect to keep their star duo

West Ham ‘have no intention’ of selling Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus this summer despite growing interest from multiple clubs, journalist Dean Jones has revealed.

The Hammers are confident they will be able to keep the pair ahead of a new era under Julen Lopetegui for the club.

Earlier this week, Kudus was linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, while Alvarez is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United.

However, Jones suggests that West Ham are unwilling to sell unless they receive ‘sky-high’ offers for the duo, just as they did last year for Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for £105million.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-06-24.