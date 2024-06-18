Highlights West Ham have started talks with Wolves regarding signing defender Max Kilman.

West Ham United are now showing concrete interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kilman has become a key figure for Wolves over the last few years, regularly captaining the Midlands club. Julen Lopetegui, who was appointed as West Ham manager earlier this year, has worked with Kilman, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Conor Coady, before during his time at Molineux, and could now push to bring him to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are likely to be in the market for a new centre-back after it was confirmed that Angelo Ogbonna would be departing at the end of his contract.

West Ham Exploring Max Kilman Deal

Italian reporter Romano has now confirmed that West Ham are showing concrete interest in Kilman, with contacts already started. The Hammers are exploring their options as it stands, but Kilman is a player that Lopetegui rates highly after previously working with him...

"Understand West Ham are showing concrete interest in Max Kilman, centre back who’s highly rated by Julen Lopetegui. Not an easy deal as Wolves want to keep him but West Ham are now exploring this option, contacts started."

Reports have suggested that Wolves could charge in the region of £40m to allow the defender to depart in the summer transfer window. Lopetegui could be left short of options heading into the 2024/2025 campaign at the back, with Nayef Aguerd's future uncertain. It's understood that the Hammers are in talks over a £35m sale for the defender.

Greaves, Kilman, Zouma, Aguerd - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Kilman Zouma Aguerd Minutes 3,420 2,841 1,859 Goals/Assists 2/0 3/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 86.3 83.9 80.5 Aerials won per game 2.3 1.8 2.3 Tackles per game 1.2 0.7 1.2 Interceptions per game 1 0.9 0.8 Overall rating 6.71 6.52 6.42

Lopetegui regularly deployed a five-at-the-back system during his time at Wolves, requiring three centre-backs, so it's certainly no surprise that he's in the market for reinforcements in this position. With Ogbonna departing and Aguerd possibly heading through the exit door, we could see the Hammers bring in multiple defenders before the end of the window.

Jacob Greaves Also an Option for West Ham

The Hammers tracked him last season

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, West Ham have regularly scouted Hull City defender Jacob Greaves and he's now emerged as a potential signing for the Premier League club. It's widely believed that pursuing Greaves would be greenlit by decision-makers at the London Stadium.

The young centre-back enjoyed an impressive season in the Championship and has been a regular for Hull since coming into the team. Greaves is also a left-footed central defender, which would provide Lopetegui with some balance in his defence.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 18/06/2024