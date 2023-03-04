Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman is ‘only going to excel’ under the tutelage of manager Julen Lopetegui

Wolves: £18m star now 'going to excel under Lopetegui' at Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Max Kilman is ‘only going to excel’ under the tutelage of manager Julen Lopetegui, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 25-year-old has been one of the Midlands outfit’s most consistent performers in recent years and could be one of the main beneficiaries of Lopetegui’s arrival.

Wolverhampton Wanderers news – Max Kilman

Kilman joined Wolves from Non-league outfit Maidenhead United back in 2018 and has continued to go from strength to strength ever since.

Conor Coady labelled the versatile defender ‘outstanding’ after an impressive showing in just his third Premier League appearance, and he has become a regular at the heart of defence since.

Last season, Kilman scored one goal in his 30 top-flight outings while putting up some eye-catching underlying numbers.

The 6 foot 4 ace won 2.2 aerial duels, and made 1.5 interceptions, 3.5 clearances, and 0.7 blocks per league game throughout 2021/22, placing him in the top four for each metric when compared to his teammates, according to WhoScored.

Kilman has been similarly impressive this time around and has played every minute of Wolves' Premier League campaign to date.

What has Jacobs said about Kilman?

Jacobs believes that Lopetegui’s presence in the Molineux dugout will be very beneficial for Kilman’s development at this crucial stage of his career.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “I think even though he hasn't necessarily had the most standout season for Wolves this campaign, he's only going to excel under Lopetegui.

“And if you look at previous seasons, he's been a very cool and consistent performer for Wolves.”

Where could Kilman move to?

Unfortunately for Wolves, it seems as though Kilman’s exploits have not gone unnoticed, and Jacobs himself revealed that both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are among his admirers.

“I am also told Liverpool, like Spurs, would consider Wolves’ Max Kilman,” he wrote for CaughtOffside. “You could make an argument Liverpool need a left -and right-sided centre-back even if both don’t play instantly together as a new first-choice pairing in 2023/24.”

Kilman, who is valued at £18 million by Transfermarkt, still has three and a half years left to run on his current £29,000-per-week contract.

Wolves will be in a very strong negotiating position should any formal offers arrive for Kilman, therefore, and Lopetegui will surely be eager to retain his services.