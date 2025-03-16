After being forced to settle for second place in Melbourne, Max Verstappen awkwardly joked about the state of his relationship with George Russell during the post-race press conference.

Lando Norris took pole position at the Australian Grand Prix on the Saturday, and then managed to secure his fifth career victory after he held off a late charge from Red Bull's Verstappen.

In the first race of the 2025 Formula One season, the 27-year-old had to settle for second place, while Mercedes' Russell came in third.

The Beef Between Verstappen & Russell

It all kicked off between the pair last season