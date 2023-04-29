Max Verstappen has said the Sprint format should be 'scrapped' after the latest round of it at the Azerbaijan GP.

The first Sprint of the 2023 season has been and gone here in Baku, with the format changed for the current campaign.

Qualifying on Friday now sets the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday, whilst Saturday is a standalone day with a further qualifying session - dubbed the Sprint Shootout - which sets the grid for the Sprint race later on in the afternoon.

The qualifying on Saturday was essentially a shorter version of Friday's session, whilst the Sprint itself is a third-length the distance of the Grand Prix on Sunday, and it was Sergio Perez who won today's race after overtaking Charles Leclerc - who had started in P1.

Verstappen, meanwhile, was third with him unable to get by Leclerc after being hampered by a hole being punched into his car following a clash with George Russell - something he was particularly cross about post race.

Max's ire did not end there, though, with him again critical of the Sprint format after trying out the 'Sprint Saturday' for the very first time:

"Just scrap the whole thing,” said the Dutchman when asked about his thoughts on the day's running.

“I think it’s just important to go back to what we had and make sure that every team can fight for the win, that’s what we have to try and aim for [instead of] trying to implement all these kinds of artificial excitement.

“I got bored through today’s qualifying. I like to have one particular qualifying where you just put everything in it, which was yesterday which I of course enjoyed. But then we had to do it again today.

“I was like ‘my God, another qualifying’. I just don’t really enjoy that.”

Verstappen has certainly been one of the more dissenting voices towards the Sprint since its arrival, and it does not appear as though his tune is going to be changing any time soon.

Other drivers appeared to enjoy it a little more, at least in terms of being able to have more competitive action, though many have also said it felt quite repetitive having qualifying on Saturday after Friday's running.

For now, though, the 2023 Sprint format is here to stay, with five more events to come later on this year, and in the more immediate term full focus will be on the Grand Prix tomorrow afternoon.