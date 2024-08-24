Red Bull star Max Verstappen was spotted breaking an F1 rule during the Dutch Grand Prix. It came not long after final practice in Zandvoort was stopped for a significant period after Logan Sargeant lost control in the wet conditions.

The 23-year-old lost control after drifting onto the grass at turn four and collided with the barrier before coming back onto the tarmac and coming to a stop, suffering a horrific crash.

Sargeant's car, which was travelling at around 110mph before it crashed, immediately burst into flames. Thankfully, the driver was able to escape the wreckage and walked away without any assistance.

The race was red-flagged for over 40 minutes as a result while stewards removed debris from the track and fixed the damaged barriers.

At 11:27am, practice resumed - which caused a huge queue in the pit lane at Zandvoort. The pit lane sparked a busy track for the final two minutes of the session.

Verstappen's Rule Breaking Move in Zandvoort

The F1 star could be in big trouble

Verstappen in the Red Bull appeared off the pace at his home track as he goes for four wins in a row in front of the Zandvoort crowd.

However, he got himself into a spot of bother after he overtook Oscar Piastri in the pit lane and then went over the white line on the exit - which may well be a warning or a fine. His actions were eventually noted by the stewards.

As with the pit in, on circuits that a white line is drawn at the pit road exit, crossing this white line after pit out is prohibited.

The official rules state: "There will be a green light and a red light (or similar signs) at the pit lane exit. Cars may only leave the pit lane when the green light is on (or sign is displayed)."

Cars immediately after pit out must not obstruct the driving of other cars on the course. In some cases, it may prohibit making sudden direction change after pit out by supplementary regulations of the circuit.

Verstappen - who currently sits top of the Driver Standings - was clearly left impatient in FP3 as he looks set to land himself in trouble with the F1 higher-ups.

Sargeant ok Despite the Devastating crash

He was taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks

The Williams driver was taken to the medical centre for precautionary checks and is doubtful that he'll be taking part in qualifying - which is scheduled to get underway at 3pm local time and 2pm BST - following the damage sustained to his car.

“Logan has been (to the medical centre) and is fine,” said a Williams spokesperson.

Williams team principal James Vowles spoke about the timing of the accident: "There's no good time [for such a crash]. Hundreds of hours have been spent on this upgrade kit and it looks like it's working well. There's a few of them in the world and the worst time is when you've just introduced a small amount of bits and they you put it into a wall.

"The difficult is that it's FP3, so qualifying will be upon us pretty quickly. I'm sure you saw from the images, and I can see it behind me now, it's in a pretty bad state." He confirmed that there were spare parts for the new upgrade to give Sargeant the same spec machine once it is fixed, but is hoping that there will be no more crash damage.

He added: "There's a limited amount, so if something happens to the other car you need to make sure that in parc ferme you have enough spares. That's what I want to evaluate now - when we're in parc ferme conditions, can we service both cars?"