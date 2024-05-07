Highlights Max Verstappen has finally spoken out about his future in Formula 1 amid heavy interest from fierce rivals Mercedes.

Verstappen, currently of Red Bull, is high up on Toto Wolff's list as potential replacements for Lewis Hamilton, who is heading to Ferrari next season.

The Dutchman, however, has said 'performance over pay', meaning he's ready to stay put at Red Bull.

Max Verstappen has finally broken his silence over a potential move to Formula 1 rivals Mercedes after it emerged that Toto Wolff's side were willing to offer him big money to move from Red Bull in order to replace the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutchman has since, however, reinforced the fact that he will stay at Red Bull for the coming seasons, despite lucrative offers from Mercedes after Hamilton’s big move to Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond.

Max Verstappen Rejects Mercedes

The Dutchman has took a jibe at Toto Wolff's side as well

Responding to claims that he would take the profitable offer from Mercedes honcho Wolff, Verstappen said: "My future is within Red Bull at the moment. Even if there was an offer of £150m, money is not going to be the differentiator for me to go somewhere. I am happy with what I earn already.

"If I knew I was driving for fifth or sixth, I’d get quite grumpy. Everyone knows it is about performance — and Toto knows that. I believe in the project and everybody involved, but in sport and in life you don’t know about the future."

Verstappen is currently the highest-paid driver on the grid, as well as the most successful, with a base salary of £45 million. For comparison, his teammate Sergio Perez’s salary is £11 million, showing the Dutchman’s value in the eyes of Red Bull.

Verstappen Continues to Dominate F1

Could bubbling problems become an issue at Red Bull however...

Although Lando Norris took home his first career GP win in Miami, Verstappen remains over 30 points ahead of the pack in the Drivers’ Championship. His focus on performance in his comments, then, highlights that Mercedes would have to at least bridge the gap to Red Bull for him to consider the move. This could be the case with the next drastic FIA changes set to take place in 2026, which could allow the Silver Arrows to springboard up the Constructors’ Championship.

The departure of car designer Adrian Newey could also be a blow to Red Bull, as he has been an instrumental part of their car’s success in recent seasons. There has also been tension between Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, and Christian Horner following Horner’s scandal last year. Despite the principal being cleared of wrongdoing by an internal investigation, the relationship between the Red Bull boss and the Verstappen family has not yet been fully mended.

Regardless of the car’s performance, the Dutchman is still contracted to Red Bull until 2028, so it will be difficult to prize him away without adequate compensation.

Mercedes have shown that they are willing to brandish an effective carte blanche to accrue the services of Verstappen, with Wolff allegedly offering a deal worth £128m per year. The Silver Arrows were also willing to explore the prospect of offering Verstappen an ambassador contract, which would be lucrative for the driver long after his retirement from the sport.

Mercedes had previously rejected Lewis Hamilton’s calls for such a deal worth in the vicinity of £200m, highlighting the perceived value of Verstappen to Mercedes. Any deal to bring Verstappen out of the Red Bull seat into another team, however, would have to involve eye-watering sums of money, but at the moment, it does seem that the Dutchman is willing to put success ahead of a potentially larger pay-packet by staying at Red Bull for the time being.