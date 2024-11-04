Max Verstappen has criticised the British press for their clear absence at the post-race press conference after winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon (the 3rd of November). The Dutchman claimed his first victory since June, a win that Lando Norris put down to “luck”, and the Red Bull man noticed the lack of representation in the presser from the British media.

Verstappen’s win from all the way down in P17 means he now holds a lead of over 60 points on Norris, who finished in sixth position. With just three rounds to go in the season, the three-time world champion is on the verge of claiming his fourth successive title.

What Max Verstappen Said About British Media After Brazil GP

Their absence in the post-race presser was noticed by the Dutchman

While discussing his victory at the post-race press conference, Verstappen called out the lack of British reporters: “I have a quick question here. I mean I appreciate all of you being here, but I don’t see any British press?” he said. “Did they have to run to the airport? Or do they not know where the press conference is? Do you know? No clue?”

The joke was clearly aimed at the fact that Verstappen’s closest challenger, Norris, had failed to win this time around, as he finished in sixth position, but clearly there would have been several British reporters present had the McLaren ace claimed another victory.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 04/11/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 393 2. Lando Norris McLaren 331 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 307 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 262 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 244

Verstappen added: “My emotions today have been a rollercoaster. You know, with qualifying, being really unlucky with that red flag and starting P17, I knew that it was going to be a very tough race. But we stayed out of trouble, we made the right calls, we stayed calm and we were fine. All of these things together, of course, made that result possible. I mean, unbelievable to win here from so far back.

“Of course, I was very frustrated with qualifying. But we tried to just use it as a good motivation in the race. Luckily, we had a great start and, from there onwards, we were just having a really good feeling in the car.