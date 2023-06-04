Max Verstappen moved onto 40 F1 career wins on Sunday afternoon at the Spanish GP, with another commanding display in the Red Bull.

The reigning champ has been in sublime form all weekend here at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya, with him topping every session since FP1 on Friday.

Indeed, that dominance continued when it mattered most on Sunday, as he fended off an early Carlos Sainz challenge off of the start-line to scamper off into the distance and take victory.

In behind the Red Bull driver, meanwhile, were the two Mercedes men of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, in what was a really positive result for the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton worked his way from P4 on the grid, quickly overtaking Lando Norris - and surviving a tap from his compatriot that sent the McLaren man to the pits with a damaged front wing - before overtaking Lance Stroll, who had a great start, and later passing Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari for P2.

Russell, meanwhile, put in a great drive to take the final podium place, as he moved up from P12 on the grid and also pulled off a nice overtake on the Ferrari man on home turf, making it a double Merc podium and a result that suggests the upgrades they have applied to the car are certainly a step in the right direction.

Sergio Perez came home in P4 after starting P11, and may well have hoped that he was going to be on the podium but clearly the Mercedes cars had enough to prevent that, whilst Carlos Sainz finished fifth in the Ferrari - a little frustrating given he was starting on the front row.

Lance Stroll came home in P6, a fine result for him as he beat team-mate Fernando Alonso who finished a spot behind in the other Aston Martin, whilst Esteban Ocon was the highest-scoring Alpine as he finished in P8.

A five-second penalty for Yuki Tsunoda after a clash with Zhou Guanyu cost him a ninth-place finish, as Zhou finished in P9 instead and Pierre Gasly took the final point on offer for tenth.

Full classification

1. Max Verstappen

2. Lewis Hamilton

3. George Russell

4. Sergio Perez

5. Carlos Sainz

6. Lance Stroll

7. Fernando Alonso

8. Esteban Ocon

9. Zhou Guanyu

10. Pierre Gasly

11. Charles Leclerc

12. Yuki Tsunoda

13. Oscar Piastri

14. Nyck de Vries

15. Nico Hulkenberg

16. Alex Albon

17. Lando Norris

18. Kevin Magnussen

19. Valtteri Bottas

20. Logan Sargeant