Saturday at the Monaco Grand Prix regularly delivers and this afternoon was no different with under two tenths separating the four fastest times and Max Verstappen producing an incredible final sector to steal pole.

Drama was served up early in the session with Sergio Perez shunting his Red Bull into the barriers at the first corner in Q1 and consigning himself to a P20 start - there can be no worse circuit to line up in last as well of course.

Indeed, his title hopes could take a similar sized whack to the one his Red Bull did in Q1 if Max Verstappen gets his way, with the Dutchman storming to pole position in incredible style.

The reigning champion was two tenths down on provisional pole-sitter Fernando Alonso heading into the final sector, with Aston Martin ready to go wild in the garage, before a frankly breathtaking final few bends, which saw him go hell for leather and almost ride the barriers, saw him make three tenths and steal P1.

Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say that was pure greatness and, because of that, Verstappen now has a top chance of winning tomorrow's GP - though Alonso will be working incredibly hard to defy his front row rival.

Speaking after the session, Verstappen said:

"My first sector was not ideal on my final lap, I think in turn one I was a bit cautious.

"But then I knew I was behind so the last sector I gave it everything I had. I clipped a few barriers but I am very happy to be on pole here for the first time.

"We knew that this was going be a bit of a struggle for us to get everything together. Yesterday was not the best start but we kept on improving and kept on getting better. But then in qualifying you need to go all out and risk it all."

Verstappen was absolutely all in in the final few turns and his numbers came up when it mattered, with him narrowly beating Alonso to what would have been a famous pole position for the Spaniard.

Both Esteban Ocon and Charles Leclerc also had provisional pole at one point in Q3, meanwhile, with both putting in stunning laps themselves in what was one of the great qualifying sessions.

As has so often been the case in recent times, though, it's Verstappen on top, and the rest behind will have their work cut out to stop him winning tomorrow.