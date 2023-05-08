Amid the boos and the jeers in Miami yesterday, Max Verstappen did all that matters and won the grand prix.

He said it himself, if he was at the back nobody would care but, ultimately, he is at the front and yesterday served as a reminder that he is currently still very much the sport's dominant force, and Sergio Perez faces quite the task to try and beat him this season to the championship title.

After Baku, the standings saw Perez just six points behind Verstappen and the Mexican went on record to say that, had he had an uncompromised weekend in Australia, he would have been leading the championship going into Miami.

Perhaps that might have been the case, and Perez does seem to be driving as well as he ever has, and sounding and looking as confident as he ever has in the Red Bull, but yet that might still not be enough if Verstappen keeps producing weekends like he did in Miami.

Few were doubting Verstappen heading into the weekend here in Florida, of course, but some have suggested that Perez is closer to him than ever and we might yet get an epic duel for the championship - there's certainly an element of optimism that that can still be the case even after Miami.

However, Verstappen laid down a real marker over the weekend around the Hard Rock Stadium, and underlined just why he and his Red Bull are the champions and the benchmark in this latest era of F1.

Throughout much of practice, he seemed to have a handful of tenths in his pocket on the rest of the field, and come qualifying a pole position seemed a foregone conclusion for him.

Of course, that is not what happened with an uncharacteristic mistake eventually combining with a late red flag to consign him to P9 on the grid, yet he was totally unbothered by the prospect of having to come through the field - knowing totally he and the car were good enough to get at least 'minimum P2,' he said - and inside he probably knew P1 was likely too.

Indeed, so it proved with an alarming air of inevitability with him close behind his team-mate within a matter of laps after lights out and, as he went long on the hard tyres, he showed great pace to come out after his pit-stop right behind Perez.

The overtake for the win in the closing stages was a formality on fresher rubber, then, and Max took his 38th Grand Prix victory - he is now tied with Sebastian Vettel for most wins for Red Bull Racing.

Right now, we still very much have a title race on our hands, of course, but, as if it was needed, the Dutchman has just shown exactly how difficult it is going to be for Perez, or anyone else, to stop him making it three championships on the bounce come the end of this season.