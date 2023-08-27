Highlights Max Verstappen equals Sebastian Vettel's record with nine consecutive F1 wins in a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix, showcasing his dominant performance this season.

Verstappen faced an early challenge from his teammate Sergio Perez and the unpredictable weather conditions, but managed a successful rolling restart to secure victory.

Despite Verstappen's continued dominance, the race offered excitement and a thrilling rain-hit spectacle.

Max Verstappen has equalled the record for most F1 wins in a row, as he took his ninth straight victory at a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix.

The Red Bull man has been the dominant force this season and, with us now entering the second half of the campaign after the summer break, little has changed in that sense.

Indeed, he took an early rain shower, and a heavier cloudburst that led to a red flag towards the end of the race, in his stride on the way to making it nine wins on the spin - equalling Sebastian Vettel's record from 2013 in the process.

He certainly didn't have it all his own way, with the lead of the race belonging to his team-mate in the early stages as Sergio Perez pitted for intermediate tyres earlier than most as the heavens opened at the start of the GP, but Verstappen would undercut him as the switch to slicks was made and he would lead the way home from there.

Easier said than done, though, in very treacherous conditions at the start, and then the end, of the race - a huge deluge with just under 10 laps to go saw the red flag fly, closing the pack right up.

Verstappen, though, managed the rolling restart well, and kept Fernando Alonso out of the picture, with the Spaniard coming home second.

On the track, meanwhile, Perez was third, but the final podium spot went to Pierre Gasly, with Checo being handed a time penalty thanks to him speeding in the pitlane.

The Mexican would finish in fourth, then, ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton - who worked his way up from P13 on the grid, and at one point ran right towards the back of the field after Mercedes opted to leave him and George Russell on slicks for longer than most of the field in the early stages before stopping for inters.

Lando Norris and Alex Albon took seventh and eighth - with Albon impressively making staying out on slicks through the early rain work for him - whilst Oscar Piastri and Esteban Ocon completed the top ten.

This, then, was one of those races which restored your love for F1.

Whilst Verstappen's dominance continues - and you have to give him immense credit for another record matched - the entire weekend has offered drama and excitement.

Qualifying saw the top six filled by six different teams, and the rain hitting over the course of the race made for a fascinating, enthralling spectacle.

The atmosphere around Zandvoort remained electric throughout, and the fans and organisers deserve their share of praise for making it a thoroughly enjoyable weekend, despite the frankly appalling weather at points.

More glory for Max, then, and at Monza he can write another record in the history books next time out.

Full Dutch Grand Prix classification

1. Max Verstappen

2. Fernando Alonso

3. Pierre Gasly

4. Sergio Perez

5. Carlos Sainz

6. Lewis Hamilton

7. Lando Norris

8. Alex Albon

9. Oscar Piastri

10. Esteban Ocon

11. Lance Stroll

12. Nico Hulkenberg

13. Liam Lawson

14. Kevin Magnussen

15. Valtteri Bottas

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. George Russell

R. Zhou Guanyu

R. Charles Leclerc

R. Logan Sargeant