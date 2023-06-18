Max Verstappen is now level with Ayrton Senna for race wins in F1, with him taking his 41st victory at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutchman is in sublime form at the moment and was once again in control over the course of the weekend in Montréal, with him now well on course to equalling another of the legendary Brazilian's F1 tallies - three world titles.

Where Verstappen leaves his personal benchmarks come the end of his career remains to be seen, as he also secured Red Bull's 100th win in F1, but he is certainly putting himself in the conversation among the very best we've ever had in the sport - regardless of the obvious differences there are between eras at the pinnacle of racing.

Indeed, he's bound to add further victories this year and move closer to Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel - the next pair in the list of all-time race wins in F1 - with it appearing there's little anyone in the field can do to stop him.

Today, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were a bit closer than they've been in recent weeks, as they completed the podium, but they were both pushing one another hard in the race for second whilst Verstappen largely seemed to manage things out in front, and you felt as though, if needed, he could have pulled away from them quite easily at the push of the throttle.

Certainly, it was good to see two of Verstappen's fellow champions battling it out for second place, with Hamilton jumping Alonso at the start, only for Fernando to get back past with around a third of the race completed, and hopefully we can see more of that in the weeks ahead as both Mercedes and Aston Martin try to reel in Red Bull.

Ferrari also had a positive day, recovering from a patchy qualifying on Saturday to take fourth and fifth place with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with their race pace looking better than it has for much of this season.

Sergio Perez, now 69 points behind his team-mate in the standings, suffered another setback in his seriously deteriorating title challenge as he could only clamber back to sixth come the chequered flag, whilst Alex Albon put in a stellar drive to take P7 for Williams - with him composed in the closing stages as a train of cars formed behind him.

Indeed, Esteban Ocon ensured Alpine earned more points with eighth behind Albon, meanwhile, as Lance Stroll and Valtteri Bottas completed the top 10 with Lando Norris losing 9th thanks to a 5-second time penalty.

Verstappen the victor once again, then, as his relentless march continues.