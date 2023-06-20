Max Verstappen should be considered among the F1 greats, according to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Verstappen made it 41 wins in F1 at the weekend and is now level with the great Ayrton Senna in the all-time race victories list.

Only Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Alain Prost sit above Max now and he could well overhaul the latter two in the relatively near future given the dominance he is enjoying.

READ MORE: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz praise Ferrari strategy at Canadian GP

Indeed, Horner is hugely impressed with what Verstappen is doing and had this to say to the press over the weekend about the Dutchman's display:

"I think what we're witnessing with Max is the emergence of another mega talent and you can start to talk about him in the same sentence as the greats now having matched Ayrton Senna.

"I thought the podium actually was very apt, if you like, to sum up the last couple of decades of Formula One with Max, Fernando [Alonso] and Lewis [Hamilton] up there.

"He just keeps delivering at such a high level. I mean, the race today was fantastic but for me yesterday was outstanding in conditions that were continually changing. His ability to adapt at all points, the conditions, whatever tyre, whatever grip level he had, it was Max at his best."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen equals Ayrton Senna's F1 win record with victory in Canada

As well as Max earning win number 41, the victory in Canada was also Red Bull's 100th in the sport, and on that fact Horner added:

"When we first came into the sport, the ambition was to be competitive and to compete and it was Dietrich [Mateschitz]'s vision, to bring Red Bull in as an entrant, and not just take part but try and be competitive and we won our first race in 2009.

"I remember winning, collecting the trophy that day and getting on the plane to go home that evening and thinking at least we've won one, you know, if nothing else happens, we've won a race, but it felt so good.

"And who'd have thought 99 victories later, we'd achieve a century, so it's a landmark for the team. It's testament to the dedication and the hard work of all the people in the company, track side, behind the scenes and all the support services.

"There are so many unsung heroes that have contributed to this incredible achievement. So it's something that the whole team is incredibly proud of."