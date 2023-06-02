Max Verstappen has started this weekend in strong style with him topping FP2 at the Spanish GP, as he did in FP1.

Many of the teams have brought plenty of upgrades to the race weekend just north of Barcelona, with a more conventional circuit on offer to really get to grips with how they are working on their car.

Indeed, FP1 was a great deal about new parts and the different tyre construction that Pirelli had put together, and FP2 saw that combined with us getting a better idea of just where how this weekend might play out.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the way most of this season has gone, though, it is Verstappen who remains in charge and strongest going into Saturday and Sunday.

As was the case in the race in Monaco, Fernando Alonso was second place behind the Dutchman - just under two tenths off - whilst Nico Hulkenberg posted a really impressive P3-earning time ahead of Sergio Perez in the Red Bull.

Esteban Ocon was third fastest in FP1 and fifth fastest in FP2, suggesting he has good pace in Barcelona, with the two Ferrari cars of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ahead of George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, and Pierre Gasly.

It certainly appears as though the likes of Alpine and Ferrari could be mixing it towards the front tomorrow, whilst Mercedes will also be looking to try and be involved, with Lewis Hamilton saying he is hoping to make some set-up changes ahead of Saturday in a bid to get closer to the front-runners.

The field certainly looks quite bunched, particularly in the middle of the pack, with this track a good backdrop on which to show just who is lying where, and hopefully we'll be in for a tight qualifying session tomorrow.

Max Verstappen remains the man to beat, however, and it looks like it will take some effort to stop him taking P1.

FP2 classification

1. Max Verstappen

2. Fernando Alonso

3. Nico Hulkenberg

4. Sergio Perez

5. Esteban Ocon

6. Charles Leclerc

7. Carlos Sainz

8. George Russell

9.Valtteri Bottas

10. Pierre Gasly

11. Lewis Hamilton

12. Oscar Piastri

13. Zhou Guanyu

14. Lando Norris

15. Kevin Magnussen

16. Nyck de Vries

17. Yuki Tsunoda

18. Lance Stroll

19. Alex Albon

20. Logan Sargeant