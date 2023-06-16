Max Verstappen has identified the driver he'd like to see win an F1 race this year if he cannot take the victory himself.

The Dutchman is in a commanding position already this season in terms of the world championship, with him 53 points clear of Sergio Perez as we head into the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

Indeed, he looks in ominous form and it seems quite likely already that he is going to make it three world championship titles in a row.

That would elevate him ahead of the likes of Fernando Alonso in terms of championships in fact, with the general consensus being that the Spaniard should really have more titles and race wins to his name than he does, given his talent.

A number of failed moves to teams that have not had the leading car has prevented him swelling those respective tallies further in the last few years, though, but his switch to Aston Martin seems to be looking like a more positive one.

The Spaniard has racked up a number of podiums already this season, and fans are hoping that he is going to take that elusive win number 33 at some point this year.

Verstappen wants 'animal' Alonso to win in 2023

Indeed, it appears even Verstappen would like to see him achieve that, with him having this to say when asked who he'd like to see win a GP if he cannot win it himself this season:

"If you ask me one driver who I would like to see a win a race here it's Fernando.

"I like him, he's a he's a real racer, and I think he deserves it. You know, he never gives up. You can see he loves the sport, which sometimes I find impressive after so many years of having, you know, a car which is capable of driving only in the midfield. Maybe you'd lose a bit of that love but he is a real racer, an animal."

All eyes on the Canadian Grand Prix

Alonso actually started alongside Verstappen here in Montréal last season when he put his Alpine on P2 and a repeat of that would certainly excite fans ahead of lights out this Sunday.

Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull will particularly have other ideas, though, as he looks to try and get his championship challenge back on track and stop Verstappen running away with things before the summer break.