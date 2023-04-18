Max Verstappen believes Fernando Alonso should have more F1 race wins to his name than he does.

The Spaniard will go down as one of the great drivers in the history of the sport, but there is a feeling that he should have more races wins and more championships on his CV.

Certainly, his career has been a brilliant one with two world titles and over 30 Grand Prix victories, but he could have won championships in 2007, 2010, and 2012, and, had he been at the right team at the right time, he'd surely have a great deal more race wins to his name as well.

Ultimately, though, that is not what has transpired but, now in his 40s, he is showing that he is as competitive as ever and, of course, Aston Martin have now given him a car that will once more allow him to challenge for the podium this year and, who knows, perhaps adding to that race win tally is a distinct possibility this very season.

Time will tell if that happens but, for the current dominant force in F1 - Max Verstappen - there's a feeling that Fernando should have more race wins, and it's something he'd like to see happen:

“I think Fernando should have won a lot more races than he has done. I think he deserves a lot more.

“So I would be quite happy to see him win number 33. But I also, in a way, would like to see him win more. So, we'll see in the coming races.”

Alonso may well need a double retirement to hit Red Bull if he is to win a race in the next few weeks, but Aston have shown incredible progress this year and at that rate there's every chance he'll have a chance of victory through outright pace at some point this season.

Whether it is enough to see them mount a championship challenge this campaign is perhaps up for debate but, given where they were at the end of 2022, to be challenging and earning three podiums so far this season is a real step in the right direction.

Alonso is fully committed and motivated, too, and he will only need a sniff of a chance of victory this season to seize upon it.