George Russell and Max Verstappen were far from seeing eye-to-eye both on and off of the track at the Azerbaijan GP Sprint, with both criticising the other for their wheel-banging on the opening lap of Saturday's race.

The Baku circuit is hosting the first Sprint weekend of the F1 season and, in the main, it was largely uneventful in all truth.

Charles Leclerc led the field away but would be overtaken by Sergio Perez before the chequered flag, though he did manage to keep Verstappen at bay in behind him, however the Dutchman was considerably hampered by a large hole in the side of his Red Bull that had come from a clash with Russell in the opening few corners.

The two touched as they jostled for third place in the opening exchanges, with Russell eventually getting the high ground and Verstappen scrambling to narrowly avoid the wall.

Quickly, the Dutchman was on the radio saying that Russell should be giving the place back as he had caused damage to the RB19, but that is far from where the verbal jousting ended.

Later on in the Sprint, Verstappen would overtake Russell for third place, this time without any contact, prompting a sharp radio message from his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase saying '"lovely overtake without contact," to which Verstappen replied, "yeah I know how to do that."

Grievances were far from over after the Sprint, meanwhile, with Max finishing in third and Russell in fourth, and Verstappen confronted the Briton in parc fermé.

“I had no grip, I was locking up," said Russell, to which Max replied: “We all have no grip, we all need to leave a little bit of space.”

“Well what do you want me to do?” Russell responded, leaving Max to warn: “Then expect next time the same!” before labelling Russell a “d**khead.”

VIDEO: Fuming Max Verstappen confronts George Russell after Azerbaijan GP Sprint

Still fuming in the press conference, Max added:

“I just don’t understand why you need to take so much risk on lap one. He understeered into my sidepod and created a hole. We all have cold tyres, it’s easy to lock up.

“He has this beautiful way of explaining, ‘ah mate, you know, I locked up, look at the on-boards.’ It doesn’t make sense.

"I think I did leave enough space but apparently it’s hard to not hit a Red Bull car, I guess, for [Mercedes.]”

Russell, though, was unmoved by the criticism:

"I was quite surprised he was still trying to hold it around the outside - he’s on a street circuit. He’s got a lot more to lose than I have.

“None of the contact was intentional. I was doing my best just to have a clean fight. I was quite surprised that he was resisting the position. There’s nothing I can say other than that.

“I was surprised he was so angry, to be honest. He still finished the race in P3.

“It’s a difficult situation and he’s got enough experience to know that if you’re trying to overtake a guy on the outside, the guy on the inside’s going to run wide into you."