Max Verstappen has given his verdict on the tweaks that have been made to the F1 Sprint format, starting this weekend.

The Red Bull driver leads the championship as we head into round four in Baku, Azerbaijan, and will be looking to try and extend his advantage.

It is a circuit that has not always had the most fortune for him, however, with him crashing with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo several years ago, and also seeing a tyre blowout knock him out of the lead back in 2021.

He'll be looking for a stress-free weekend this time around, then, but it remains to be seen if that is what he gets, with Baku normally throwing up a pretty dramatic GP and that's just on a standard weekend.

Indeed, we're now going to see extra racing around the streets of the Azeri capital thanks to the Sprint taking place, and the format itself has been changed.

Now Friday's qualifying sets the grid for the Grand Prix, whilst there is an extra qualifying session on Saturday, which will set the grid for the Sprint later on the same day.

Verstappen, of course, has been vocal at times over some of the changes the sport has made of late, and over the expanding calendar, and so he was asked what he thought about this latest tweak:

“I understand the sprint races, they probably add a bit more excitement, but then I look at it from the racing point of view," said Max.

"And I'm like, ‘well normally, when you then do the sprint races, lap one is exciting, a few shunts here and there, damage, and a safety car, a bit more excitement.

"But then throughout the race, you get quite a clear picture of what is happening, and who is the quickest, so then you also have quite a clear view on what's going to happen the next day.

“That probably takes a bit the shine away from the main event, which I think always should be the special event.”

There's a real sense of intrigue as to how the Sprint tweaks are going to change the weekend's spectacle as a whole.

In the main, the drivers sound fairly positive about the adjustments and many of them are naturally excited to be having more sessions that count for something, with just the one practice session now taking place on a Friday.

There are six Sprint weekends this season, meanwhile, with Austria, Spa, Austin, Qatar, and Brazil all to come.