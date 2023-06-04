Max Verstappen has given his thoughts on the improved performance of the Mercedes cars at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen enjoyed a very dominant weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with him topping every practice session and then taking pole in qualifying.

He topped things off in style, too, with a victory and fastest lap on Sunday, and it was by a decent margin too to the two Mercedes cars which finished second and third respectively.

For Mercedes, though, that is a really positive result regardless of the gap to the Dutchman, with them scoring a double podium and looking good on race pace, with Lewis Hamilton moving from fourth to second and George Russell going from 12th to third.

They have got plenty of optimism around their considerable upgrades, then, and perhaps it will now be the Silver Arrows closest to Red Bull in the weeks ahead - though Aston Martin and Ferrari are also looking to make gains and, ultimately, the Bulls are still a class above right now.

That all said, Verstappen was asked about Mercedes' improvement and whether he was particularly worried about it:

"I think they had a very strong race, to be honest," he said.

"I think they are improving. But you know, from our side, it's not about being worried. We just have to focus on ourselves and trying to keep on improving the car.

"I mean, of course, at the moment, it all looks great but you can't stand still in this world. We'll just keep on trying to find things on the car, try to learn about things like today, we need to understand why the hard tyre wasn't working with the car. And yeah, we'll see what happens in the coming races."

Verstappen was also asked about the prospect of fighting harder for race victories in the future against the likes of the two Mercs, and he sounded more than happy to welcome any challenge.

"I think it's great for the sport in general, right? If you have more teams fighting up front, that's what [F1] want to achieve so honestly, that would be amazing to have more drivers really up there and closer. Maybe next year we'll have more teams [at the front."]

Of course, Mercedes aren't on a par with Red Bull yet but have at least made a step in the right direction.

Verstappen remains the benchmark, though, and will be for several races ahead at the very least.