Lando Norris received a significant boost to his hopes of cutting Max Verstappen's 47 point lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship on Friday when the Red Bull star was hit with a grid penalty by the FIA ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Verstappen has been no stranger to sanctions in recent times, having been slapped with a 20-second time penalty during last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix for his aggressive driving while going head-to head with Norris for track position.

Verstappen has Exceeded the Number of Engine Changes Allowed Under F1 Rules This Season

The Reigning World Champion has Already had to Deal With A Grid Penalty This Term

Red Bull had feared that their main man would be at risk of punishment after problems with his engine during free practice for last week's race. Despite initially being confident that they had solved the issue, they have eventually been forced to make a change Verstappen's car, adding a new internal combustion engine - the Dutchman's sixth of the season. The FIA confirmed the sanction in an official statement on Friday afternoon.

F1 rules indicate that drivers can only use four engines per season. Verstappen has already endured a ten-place grid penalty this season for the same infringement at the Belgian Grand Prix. On that occasion, he was able to recover from P11 to finish in P4.

As he has already been punished once this season, this second sanction only carries a five-place grid penalty. However, as the 27-year-old looks to fight off the challenge of McLaren's Norris for the title, every place is now even more crucial. Following news of the penalty, the best starting position on the grid that Verstappen can hope for in Sunday's race is sixth.

Per Sky Sports, Red Bull opted to accept the five-place penalty as opposed to trying to find an alternative way to keep using the same engine as they believe that Interlagos has a number of 'straightforward overtaking opportunities' that Verstappen will be able to take advantage of if he needs to make his way through the field at pace.