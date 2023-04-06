Johnny Herbert believes that Max Verstappen can already be considered one of the best drivers we've seen in the history of F1.

The Dutchman has won the last two championships and is firmly in the top 10 for most Grand Prix wins in the history of the sport now as well, with the likes of Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, and Sebastian Vettel all now within striking distance in that particular list given his current dominance.

He's certainly the favourite this year for the championship, too, with the Red Bull car looking so quick and, for Herbert, he should be considered as one of the best we've seen in the sport.

"There was always the talk before he won his first world championship that this guy is the next big thing," the ex-F1 driver told GIVEMESPORT.

"So it was almost like there was always an understanding anyway, that this guy's pretty hot and pretty special. Now he's achieved two titles I think he's already there as one of the best we've seen.

"I always enjoy watching him today, and I always get wowed at what he does today. Just as I got wowed by what Lewis [Hamilton] did only a couple of years ago, it hasn't finished for him yet, but there was a wow factor to him.

"I think with Max to me there is a wow factor. Whatever you think of Max with his elbows out type of racing, that's part and parcel of racing to be perfectly honest. It's not my style but that really doesn't matter. Because what he actually does with a racing car sometimes is pretty unbelievable.

"I enjoy what he's doing at the present time but where he is in the pecking order is a hard one because the times are so much different than what they were.

"Could you say that the guys that won in the 60s, Sir Jackie Stewart or Graham Hill, are they better now than these guys, because it was more dangerous? And they had to cope with more?

"The cars in the 60s probably had about the same horsepower as an F3 probably nowadays. It was a completely different world but that was the tech at the time and they were driving the fastest thing on Earth at that particular moment.

"It's hard but for me already he is one of the best we've seen because I think, for me it's always about consistency, and he does not make mistakes."

