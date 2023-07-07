Max Verstappen has said the move to extend the 2024 F1 calendar to 24 races is not helping when it comes to him thinking about his longer-term future in the sport.

Verstappen is the current dominant force on the grid and is enjoying a huge amount of success at the moment, with him winning the last two world championships and looking on course for a third this season.

Indeed, that said, you might think that he would never want to leave given the results he is getting but, conversely, he has on more than one occasion in recent times suggested that he might walk away from the grid earlier than expected, citing a number of different reasons.

Max Verstappen unhappy with length of 2024 F1 calendar

The latest potential cause of a surprise exit, then, appears to be the continued swelling of the F1 calendar, with the 2024 edition released earlier this week.

A move has been made by the sport to try and make it a little more logistically friendly, to which Verstappen responded relatively positively, but the sheer number of races - 24 - is what is leaving him apparently wondering whether he wants to continue in the sport for the long haul.

His current contract with Red Bull runs until the end of 2028 and he's expected to see that through at least, but he could then potentially move on, if you're to believe what he says, in what, at least given the current state of play in F1, would be a large surprise.

Speaking yesterday about the extended calendar, Verstappen said:

“It is too many for me, but we just have to deal with it.

“I think it is a bit more logical the way it's planned at least, I guess that's better for everyone.

“More things have to come together for me to make my mind up if I stay longer or not. All these things are definitely not helping, for sure.”

The F1 2024 calendar

The 2024 season starts in Bahrain on the first weekend of March, with a Saturday evening race instead of the traditional Sunday to respect Ramadan.

That is the same for Saudi Arabia a week later, before the sport tours Australia and the Far East with the Japanese Grand Prix moving forwards to April from its more traditional late season slot, whilst the Chinese Grand Prix is also set to finally make a return after several years of Covid concerns.

Miami and Montréal are still North American outliers amid a host of European races as spring turns to summer, but logistically speaking the calendar does look a little friendlier, with the rest of the races in the Americas gaggled together before a return to the Middle East for the last two races of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Ultimately, though, the sport will therefore have a race nearly every other weekend of the year next season on average, and that obviously will take its toll on the teams and all the personnel travelling to races.

The teams have brought in more staff to be able to rotate through people and give them a better travel/home balance, but it is still a tough prospect to deal with.

Verstappen clearly has some concerns, though, so we'll just have to see if it's enough to make him really walk away from F1 sooner than we might think.