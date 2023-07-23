Max Verstappen has helped Red Bull break another F1 record at the Hungarian Grand Prix, with his victory on Sunday proving the 12th straight win the team have enjoyed in the sport - surpassing the previous benchmark set by McLaren of 11 in 1988.

The dominance Red Bull have had this season has been massive, but it was of course challenged yesterday afternoon in qualifying as Lewis Hamilton took pole - his first for over a year.

There may have been hopes - though very optimistic - that we'd get our first non-Red Bull winner of the 2023 season this afternoon, then, but those faint embers were quickly extinguished as Max took the lead at turn one and scampered off, leaving the McLaren cars of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to mob Hamilton.

Indeed, it was Aussie Piastri who ran in P2 as he leaped past both Hamilton and his team-mate Norris, whilst further back Zhou Guanyu played a game of skittles as he tried to make amends for a very sluggish start from P5, punting Daniel Ricciardo into Esteban Ocon, who in turn hit Pierre Gasly.

For the latter pair, and frustratingly for Alpine, that incident would soon cause both to retire.

A very negative day for them, then, but no such issues for Red Bull, who had Verstappen out in front and Sergio Perez working his way up the classification from his P9 starting spot, as he made use of the pace his RB19 has in abundance.

Indeed, as we moved into the final third of the race, Perez would dispatch of Piastri - who had been jumped by his team-mate earlier after the first round of pit-stops - and soon found himself chasing off after Norris in search of a P2 finish.

That, then, with no more pit-stops to be made, was the biggest battle to watch in the closing stages, with Verstappen leading by a comfortable amount from Norris and his Mexican team-mate, whilst Piastri looked to come home in fourth ahead of Hamilton, who was sounding a little disappointed with the lack of race pace the car had.

Even so, the Briton would be able to jump the young Australian before the chequered flag to take P4, though the Norris/Perez fight further up the road was just too far away for him to reel in.

And what of that battle for P2? Perez certainly did his all to catch Norris but the McLaren driver did an excellent job to keep him at arm's length, earning a fine second place and another podium finish in what is becoming a real purple patch of form for him and the team.

Max's day again, though, with one race left to go before the summer break - the Belgian Grand Prix next week.

Hungarian Grand Prix race classification

1. Max Verstappen

2. Lando Norris

3. Sergio Perez

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. Oscar Piastri

6. Charles Leclerc

7. George Russell

8. Carlos Sainz

9. Fernando Alonso

10. Lance Stroll

11. Alex Albon

12. Valtteri Bottas

13. Daniel Ricciardo

14. Nico Hulkenberg

15. Yuki Tsunoda

16. Zhou Guanyu

17. Kevin Magnussen

R. Logan Sargeant

R. Esteban Ocon

R. Pierre Gasly