Max Verstappen couldn't resist having a pop at rival Lando Norris after becoming the first Formula One driver to win four consecutive Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka. He finished ahead of the McLarens of Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri, but it wasn’t without incident. Even in a relatively quiet race on the track, where overtaking proved difficult up and down the field, there was still controversy in the pits.

After starting from pole position, with the top three separated by less than half a tenth of a second in Saturday’s qualifying session, Verstappen got a great getaway and safely led for the first stint, with Norris spending most of it just outside DRS range. It became clear McLaren’s best chance was the undercut, which would’ve seen them pit before Verstappen and make the most of their fresh rubber to stay ahead of the reigning world champion when he pitted the next lap.

This opportunity swiftly evaporated when Verstappen dived into the pit lane, and Norris followed him roughly one and a half seconds behind the Red Bull icon. This, in most scenarios, would mean any chance of Norris making a move is greatly diminished, as there is no physical way around Verstappen unless he were to suffer a slow stop. It seemed like Norris’ day when that exact thing happened, McLaren switching their driver’s tyres around a second quicker than Red Bull were able to, leaving Norris alongside the rear wheels of Verstappen as he rejoined the pitlane.