Former F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has claimed Max Verstappen has the potential to beat Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's championship tallies.

Verstappen is flying along this season and looks well on course to win a third world championship title in a row, which would put him alongside the likes of Niki Lauda and Ayrton Senna in terms of crowns won in the sport.

However, he'd still be less than halfway towards the seven respective championships of Schumacher and Hamilton, underlining the dominance they both enjoyed in the sport - with the latter obviously still on the grid and hoping to add more himself before he leaves.

READ MORE: F1: Charles Leclerc positive as Ferrari drivers issue early prediction for Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen can win more than F1 seven world titles

That said, Verstappen is only 25 and so absolutely has time on his side to try and get close to, or above, seven championships before he moves on from the sport - should the motivation to remain be there and should the Red Bull car remain the dominant force.

Indeed, former champ Fittipaldi believes that the Dutchman has every chance of setting a new benchmark in F1 in terms of titles, he said to My Betting Sites:

“I think it’s too early to say if Max can break Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton’s record but he has the potential.

“Any sport, Olympics, World Cup football, tennis, when someone establishes a record, you think it is impossible to break but history has shown us otherwise.

“He has the potential to break that record for sure. His age, his physical fitness, his training and his mental strength. He has the potential to win more than seven World Championships.

“I think Max is doing brilliantly. It’s amazing the work that he’s been doing. He’s so focused. Any different circumstances or difficulties that he faces, he’s overcoming.

“He deserves to be there. He’s doing the hard work with precision. I admire the way he’s performing.

“As a defending World Champion, all the pressure he has, it’s tremendous. He’s there, he’s more mature and he’s doing a fantastic job.”

READ MORE: Audi reveal simulator driver in latest step towards F1 power unit production

Max Verstappen in charge of F1 in 2023

Right now, championship title number three looks well on course to be Max's this season, further establishing him among the legends of the sport.

And, with the Red Bull car looking so strong, he'll surely be favourite to make it championship number four in 2024 as well as things stand.