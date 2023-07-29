Highlights Max Verstappen secures pole position for the Sprint race at the Belgian GP after setting the fastest time in the Sprint qualifying session.

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for the Grand Prix on Sunday, but Verstappen will start from P1 for the Sprint race.

The Sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps will be 15 laps long, making it a shorter race compared to a full Grand Prix.

The third Sprint of the 2023 F1 season is here with the iconic Spa-Francorchamps hosting the format for the first time.

Whilst qualifying for the Grand Prix has already been held, the Sprint Shootout has just finished ahead of the Sprint itself later today, with the rain relenting enough for us to get in a session, though we did start 35 minutes late and a red flag caused by a Lance Stroll crash also meant we ran over further the original allotted time.

Charles Leclerc will start to the GP from pole positon on Sunday, with Max Verstappen setting the fastest time but seeing himself demoted five places because of a gearbox change.

As for the Sprint, though, Verstappen will get to start from P1, with him last over the line in SQ3 and able to make the most of the fastest conditions on track, as he edged out Oscar Piastri by just over a hundredth of a second.

Behind them will be the two Ferrari drivers of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, whilst the other McLaren of Lando Norris will start ahead of Pierre Gasly - Saturday had a better qualy session for Alpine compared to Friday.

Indeed, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez are the only other cars also ahead of the other Alpine of Esteban Ocon, whilst George Russell will start from P10 for the Sprint later on this afternoon.

Belgian GP Sprint Shootout qualification:

1. Max Verstappen

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Charles Leclerc

5. Lando Norris

6. Pierre Gasly

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Sergio Perez

9. Esteban Ocon

10. George Russell

11. Daniel Ricciardo

12. Alex Albon

13. Logan Sargeant

14. Fernando Alonso

15. Lance Stroll

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Valtteri Bottas

18. Kevin Magnussen

19. Zhou Guanyu

20. Nico Hulkenberg

What is F1 Sprint?

As mentioned, the third Sprint of the 2023 season takes place this afternoon, but what is Sprint?

Introduced in 2021, Sprint sees 'more meaningful action' take place over a grand prix weekend, with qualifying for Sunday's main race taking place on Friday, to open up a slot for 'Sprint Saturday.'

Sprint Saturday sees a Sprint qualifying session - a shorter version of the usual qualifying - which sets the grid for the Sprint later on in the afternoon.

The Sprint race itself is a third length the distance of a full grand prix, and so in Spa-Francorchamps that means that this evening's race will be 15 laps long.

Having a Sprint around one of the longest tracks of the year is certainly a bit different to what we have become used to seeing, with the format usually held at shorter circuits like Interlagos and the Red Bull Ring.

Indeed, both of those are on the six track list for circuits hosting Sprint this year, with Baku also having the honours at the start of this season, whilst Qatar, Austin, and Brazil will all host after the summer break.

It's Verstappen from Piastri at lights out today, then, and the young Aussie will be looking forward to trying to take on the Dutchman.