Max Verstappen was nearly half a second quicker than second-place man Carlos Sainz in qualifying for the Spanish GP, with him looking in brilliant form to make it three GP victories in a row on Sunday.

The Dutchman has topped every session so far this weekend, with him looking strong in practice and taking that into qualy, with his first flying lap enough to take P1 - a lap that was nearly half a second quicker than home hero Sainz in the Ferrari.

Indeed, it's usually the pace that Red Bull show on Sunday that leaves opponents in their wake but Verstappen was in another league today, and looks good to get into the 40s in terms of race victories tomorrow.

Around him will be Sainz, of course, and Lando Norris who produced a great lap in the McLaren to earn P3 on the grid, ahead of Pierre Gasly who set the fourth-fastest time.

Lewis Hamilton survived a clumsy clash between himself and George Russell to take P5 just ahead of Lance Stroll who outqualified team-mate Fernando Alonso - a much needed confidence boost for the Aston Martin driver.

In seventh was Esteban Ocon, who was all smiles after the session whilst Nico Hulkenberg built on some strong practice showings to take eighth place ahead of Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri.

Indeed, it's a really intriguing grid for tomorrow with the likes of Alpine and McLaren looking good, whilst Sergio Perez starts from P11 after an error alongside another out of place driver George Russell in 12th.

Charles Leclerc has the biggest work of all to do, though, in terms of drivers looking to recover with him down in P19 after a tough qualifying that saw him convinced there was an issue with his Ferrari.

It could be an exciting race to watch, then, with plenty of subplots to look out for, but it is Verstappen who is best set to potentially take victory - there's no avoiding that.