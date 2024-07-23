Highlights Onboard footage has emerged of Max Verstappen's collision with Lewis Hamilton from the Hungary Grand Prix.

The Dutchman took on the risky overtake late on in the race, hitting into the Brit and going off the track in the process.

After the race, the Red Bull man took no blame for the incident, but everyone else seemingly disagreed.

New footage has been released of Max Verstappen's collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungary Grand Prix from this past weekend. In the battle for third position on the grid, the Dutchman and the Brit collided at turn one on lap 63 of 70 with a new onboard video showing how the risky maneuver unfolded from the world champion's point of view.

The footage is from the onboard cockpit of Verstappen's car, giving a clearer view of the incident between the Red Bull and the Mercedes. Desperate for a podium finish with only seven laps to go, the three-time world champion dove into the inside of turn one in an attempt to overtake his once bitter rival. Frustrated with FIA and team orders throughout the race, the reigning champion tried a last-ditch attempt at gaining vital points.

However, the risky maneuver resulted in the Dutchman locking up his front wheels, cutting Hamilton's turn, and forcing a collision between the two cars which lifted the rear end of the Red Bull high into the air.

Fortunately, both cars were able to continue. However, the leader of the Drivers' Championship took himself out of contention for a podium finish at the Hungoraring, with the incident landing him in fifth place, behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

After the race, Verstappen refused to accept blame for the incident, however, this onboard footage does not bode well for his case. Despite this, the stewards decided against slapping the Red Bull driver with a time penalty once the race concluded.

Chaos at Hungary Grand Prix

Both Verstappen and Norris were not impressed with team decisions

The Dutchman started the race third on the grid, behind both McLaren drivers. After eventual race winner, Oscar Piastri, took the lead, Verstappen attempted to find a way past his teammate, Lando Norris, but went wide and off the track to do so. Fuming on his radio, Norris was demanding second place be returned to him after an illegal overtake. Equally as angry, the Dutchman felt he was pushed off the track unfairly. Unhappy about the decision, the three-time world champion reluctantly gave the place back to the Brit.

Further strategy errors from the Red Bull paddock throughout the race, where the driver was undercut by both Hamilton and Leclerc, left Verstappen furious as he was forced to fight his way back to fourth position with little time left. This frustration culminated in his last-ditch attempt to overtake the seven-time world champion in order to regain third position, ending in a collision.

Fans Criticise Verstappen for Hungary GP Incident

Users on the subreddit r/formula1 have been reacting to this new footage, taking shots at the Dutchman for his reckless and desperate driving in a comical fashion. Comparing the maneuver to that of a video game, one user wrote: "I do this all the time in Gran Turismo, it's fine." This resulted in a thread of jokes about Verstappen's video-game-like driving.

"That's the strategy I use, hit the other car to slow down and make the corner", "He turned damage down to low", and "This is how I drive in the F1 game. I'm not very good."

Further comments about his aggressive driving style were joked about also, with users saying, "He drives like an angry teenager", "Just another 'raging' incident", and one particular user coining him "Ver-aintstoppen". We're not sure that one is going to catch on.