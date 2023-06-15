Max Verstappen has given his thoughts with him now one race win away from equalling Ayrton Senna's tally in F1.

Verstappen is having another dominant campaign so far with him winning five of the seven grands prix to have taken place, and he is now on 40 race wins for his career.

That puts him above the likes of Sir Jackie Stewart, Fernando Alonso, and Niki Lauda, and he is now on the verge of drawing level with Ayrton Senna who is on 41 victories.

The Brazilian hero left an indelible mark on the sport with him recording three world titles in his career, battling the likes of Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell during his time in F1.

Seeing your name next to a legend like that must be surreal for any racing driver, then, and Verstappen admits it is an amazing achievement but was also quick to outline some of the different factors across eras that come into play that mean you can't get too over the top with such stats.

Speaking to the press here in Montreal ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend that could see him hit number 41 for race victories, the Dutchman said:

"I mean, people always have different kinds of careers where maybe some drivers get into a race winning car sooner than others.

"Nowadays, of course, we have more races back in the day. So I never really look at the number. But yeah, when I was a little kid, I would have never imagined to be in that list. So for me, it's definitely something, an amazing achievement, but you can't you can't compare it."

Back in Senna's day there was a handful fewer races to compete in and so that naturally put the brakes on the amount of races available to win, whilst the reliability of the cars was not as bullet proof as it is these days.

Indeed, Verstappen is being very fair in mentioning that comparing across eras is always a little difficult, but nevertheless the numbers show that he is going to be level with Senna surely sooner rather than later, especially given his current form in F1.

It could well be the case he reaches number 41 this weekend, then, and after that he'll have his eyes on the likes of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel, who are both within reach this season with so many races still to go.