Max Verstappen has suggested that he may opt to walk away from F1 at the end of his current Red Bull contract.

The Dutchman has won two world championships so far in his career in the sport and has every chance of making it three titles this season with him currently leading the way in the standings.

Indeed, achieving that would put his name alongside other three-time champions such as Sir Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, and Ayrton Senna, and he's certainly got every chance of getting near the joint record figure of seven world title wins that Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher hold, if things stay as they stand with Red Bull on top.

He could, possibly, make it to seven before the end of his current contract which expires at the end of 2028, after which he could surprisingly leave the grid.

Max Verstappen suggests he may quit F1 after 2028

He'd be in his early 30s at that point - certainly no age for a racing driver to typically think about hanging up their crash helmet - and has suggested that that could be his lot, particularly if the F1 schedule continues to swell as it has in recent years:

"If we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is that long, at one point you question 'is it worth it?'

"I do like racing, I do like winning. I know that of course the salary and everything, you have a good life, but is it actually a good life?

"I think sometimes you get to a point in your career where maybe you want to do other stuff. I know that I have a contract until the end of 2028 and then we'll review again but I do feel that if it's getting at one point too much, then it's time for a change."

Time will tell as to what Max decides to do when the time comes, but the Dutchman will certainly surprise many if he does leave at the end of 2028, especially if he is still the dominant force at that time.

A lot can happen over five years in F1, though, and so perhaps we should not worry too much about it right now and instead focus on what is more immediately in front of us - the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 2023 championship is in Baku this weekend, as round four is hosted by the Azeri capital.