Max Verstappen may have sauntered to victory at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, but that success did little to qwell his anger at Mercedes' George Russell over an incident in qualifying that saw him demoted from pole position to second place on the grid in Lusail.

The stewards hit the Red Bull man with the penalty after deciding that he had driven too slowly while preparing to embark on his fastest lap. Verstappen's frustration, though, didn't lie with race officials. Instead, he placed the blame firmly on Russell for trying to 'screw him over' in the stewards' room.

Per The Guardian, the 27-year-old told reporters: "I’ve been in that meeting room many times in my life and my career with people that I’ve raced and I’ve never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard. For me, I lost all respect [for Russell).

However, it wasn't just in the media that Verstappen expressed his frustration with Russell. According to Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz, a furious Max confronted the Brit about his behaviour after the race, as the pair found themselves in the same holding area as Verstappen prepared to mount the podium. Russell narrowly missed out on a spot after finishing fourth.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 02/12/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 429 2. Lando Norris McLaren 349 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 341 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 291 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 272

Max Verstappen Exploded With Rage at George Russell at Qatar Grand Prix

The four-time world champion was not a happy man

Verstappen launched into a tirade against his rival in a moment that Kravitz believes was captured by cameras for the Drive To Survive reality show. He revealed:

"The rumour is, and I'll think you'll find this when Drive to Survive airs in February because they certainly won't leave this little snippet on the editing room floor, that in the drivers' parade holding room, Max then confronted George, still seething, and said something along the lines of: 'You and your FIA mates, I hope you're happy with what you've done.'"

Kravitz continued: "I think the actual quote was rather ruder than that but I'm not going to say what it was. It all got a bit tasty between them."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had earlier admitted that Verstappen and Russell had not been on the best of terms heading into Sunday's race. "He was annoyed with George, and the way things played out in front of the stewards yesterday. And he carried that motivation into the race. It was clearly evident that he was super motivated going into this race. He got an amazing start and that whole first, second, third gear phase of the start, he was going to be the only car that was going to come out of Turn 1 in the lead.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Verstappen's victory in Qatar was his ninth race win of the 2024 season.

"I think you could sense that George kind of sensed that as well. I think there was a little bit of a moment between the two of them on the trailer as they went around the circuit, that Max felt that things just went a bit too far yesterday."

The upcoming series of Drive To Survive looks set to be one not to be missed. Newly-crowned world champion Verstappen leads the way at the top of the Drivers' Championship with 429 points. Meanwhile, Russell is all the way back in sixth on 235 points with one race of the 2024 season remaining.