Max Verstappen has slammed Lando Norris for stating he should change his driving style as the two continue their battle for the 2024 Formula 1 Drivers' Championship.

In an interview with Viaplay, a journalist told the Dutchman that Norris insisted he does not have to change his own driving style, but instead stated that the reigning champion should change his. Upon hearing this statement, Verstappen, somewhat unsurprisingly, promptly bit back in a friendly manner, reminding everyone who the three-time World Champion is of the duo while holding up three fingers.

Verstappen said: "Three-time World Champion, I don't have to change anything. Why would I change my driving style? I know very well what I can or cannot do, or am allowed to do. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes you do just have to lose.”

When asked about the good relationship he has with Norris off the track, Verstappen added: "Yes, but I think he also understands we are fighting for a championship, not a lap around the church.”

Max Verstappen vs Lando Norris Heats Up

They may be friends off the track, but they are currently foes on it

The pair are currently separated by just 44 points with four races left this season ahead of today's Brazilian Grand Prix (the 3rd of November), which shows that compared to last year, where Verstappen won by 290 points, it will be a close fight for the title. Norris, 24, will be searching for his first World Championship title, whereas the Red Bull ace is batting for his fourth. However, as we have seen in previous seasons and in recent races, Verstappen is not afraid of making risky moves to take another title, moves that not only jeopardise his race, but often Norris' too.