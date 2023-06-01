Max Verstappen says that Red Bull do have the ability to win every F1 race this season, though conceded it will be 'unlikely' that that happens.

Red Bull have been easily the dominant force so far this year in the championship, with them winning every race - be it a sprint in Baku or the six grands prix that we've had.

Indeed, they are leading the Constructors' championship by a handsome margin and look good to retain that particular title, whilst Max Verstappen is leading the Drivers' standings by 39 points and is looking on course to make it three championship titles in a row from his perspective.

2023 is going swimmingly for them, then, but with their dominance in mind, the question is starting to be asked as to whether Red Bull could pull off a stunning feat and win every single event this year.

Indeed, the question was put to Max ahead of the Spanish GP, to which the Dutchman replied:

"Well how it looks at the moment I think we can," he said, "but that's very unlikely to happen."

"You know, there are always things that go wrong, or you have a retirement or whatever. On pure pace I think at the moment it looks like [we can] but we will always get tracks where it doesn't work out exactly, or there's bad luck, or you make your own mistakes.

"We've always seen [dominance] in F1 and it's nothing new. I think the longer you leave the regulations the same, the closer people will get. So maybe this is something we need to look at."

Sitting alongside him, Mercedes driver George Russell was also asked about the prospects that Red Bull have of winning every race:

"I think like Max said on pure pace, for sure they've got the potential but certain things can happen. I'd like to think we'd be able to fight at some point and take advantage of some misfortune down the line.

"I agree with what Max said, there has always been dominance in Formula One. I don't know how we get to a place where you can have multiple drivers and teams fighting for the championship but I think that would be best for the sport and best for all of us. We'd love to have it but you can't always get what you dream for."