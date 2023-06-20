Max Verstappen secured Red Bull's 100th win in F1 racing at the Canadian Grand Prix, but has already set the team a new target.

Red Bull have joined a very elite group by hitting the 100 mark, with only Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, and Williams hitting the same number during their respective spells in the sport.

Indeed, it's quite the feat to get a ton in F1 as a team, and they will rightly be celebrating the milestone back at home in Milton Keynes before heading out to Austria to try and make it 101 at the Red Bull Ring.

Indeed, it's that sort of mentality that has earned them such success and Max Verstappen certainly shares that mindset, with the Dutchman setting a very lofty target for the team to try and make it a double century of wins.

Speaking after the win in Canada, Verstappen was asked about the milestone and he had this to say in response:

"Yeah, I mean, I've won 41 of them," he joked, "we'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that!"

"Honestly, it's a great achievement for the team. You know, we knew that this was the first opportunity to do so and I'm happy that that's done with but I hope we win more than 100. So the new target is 200."

Max was obviously in high spirits and a jovial mood after the race, having also made it 41 wins of his own in F1 to tie with Ayrton Senna in the all-time victories list, but you can bet there's an element of seriousness about going for 200 wins.

It's taken Red Bull just shy of 20 years to get to their first century but, with their current dominance in mind, you get the feeling getting to 200 might not take as long - though of course it would still be a monumental effort to pull off.

Indeed, only Ferrari have made it over 200 wins in the history of F1 and that just underlines how big of a task lies in front of Red Bull to try and get there.

Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari themselves will all be eager to try and halt their dominance as soon as possible, too, but for now the runaway Red Bull train continues unopposed.