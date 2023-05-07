Max Verstappen responded to the boos he received at the Miami Grand Prix, in the press conference after his latest win.

The Dutchman had a very dominant weekend in Florida when all was said and done.

For much of practice he was several tenths clear of anyone else on the grid, including his team-mate in the other Red Bull, and during the race he had blistering pace to recover from ninth to take victory.

Indeed, this weekend was very much his as he extended his lead at the top of the championship, but it was perhaps not the most popular victory in the world, with him receiving boos as he celebrated his win and received his trophy on the podium.

This was not the first time he was jeered on Sunday afternoon here in Florida, either, with him taking flak before the race had started with a newly-introduced driver presentation taking place on the grid ahead of lights out.

Miami, of course, has a considerable Latin population and many Sergio Perez fans were in attendance cheering on the other Red Bull man and, clearly, some have ill-feeling towards Checo's team-mate, and still remember the antics of the Brazilian Grand Prix last year.

As well as that, it's pretty typical that the dominant driver in F1 receives boos - with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton both getting jeered over the years at their respective heights, and Verstappen insisted that he is totally unbothered by such a reaction.

Speaking to the press here in Miami after the race, he said:

"If I was driving at the back nobody would be doing anything in terms of reaction.

"It's normal when you're winning and people don't like who is winning. It's absolutely fine as long as I stand on the top [of the podium] and take the trophy home, and they can go home and have a nice evening."

Ultimately, Verstappen is an immensely talented driver that can quite easily do his talking on the track and so some boos and jeers are not going to stop him in terms of his performances.

Winners are never popular, especially when they are serial, and Verstappen is just the latest in F1's history.

He'll get a fervent and positive reception elsewhere, of course, such as at Spa and, of course, Zandvoort, and he'll take it all in his stride both good and bad.