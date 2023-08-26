Highlights Max Verstappen secures pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix, delighting the home crowd with an impressive lap time.

Lewis Hamilton suffers a shocking elimination in Q2 and will start the race in 13th place.

Logan Sargeant's Q3 session is cut short after crashing into the barriers, but he has a chance to score his first F1 points tomorrow.

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix from pole position, as he gave his home crowd something to cheer, with him taking P1 ahead of Lando Norris and George Russell at Zandvoort.

Qualifying was a testing affair over the course of Saturday afternoon, with heavy rain showers falling before, and during, the session, whilst the conditions eventually dried up as qualy wore on, and as the drivers pushed hard we saw two red flags in Q3.

Here's how it all played out...

Q1

Q1 threatened to claim a big scalp with the likes of Charles Leclerc at risk of being cut at the first hurdle, but in the end there was no such high-profile exit.

Liam Lawson, making his F1 debut this weekend after Daniel Ricciardo broke his hand in a crash in FP2 on Friday afternoon, will be starting from the back of the grid - perhaps no surprise given his lack of running in the car and the tricky conditions in which he had to try and get up to speed.

In front of him, meanwhile, will be the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas, the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, and Alpine of Esteban Ocon and the other Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu.

Q2

Onto Q2, and a shock with it as Lewis Hamilton was knocked out.

The seven-time champion started the weekend in positive fashion, saying on Thursday he and his team felt as though his car would go well at Zandvoort, and after Friday practice there was continued hope that that would be the case with him still coming across upbeat.

However, he will start the grand prix on Sunday in 13th place, with him unable to put a quick enough lap together, as the likes of the Williams pair of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant impressed greatly as they got through to Q3 - the latter making it to the final stage of qualifying for the first time in his F1 career.

Joining Hamilton in being eliminated, meanwhile, were Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, and Nico Hulkenberg.

Q3

F1 has a habit of bringing you back down to Earth with a bump and Sargeant certainly got a taste of that at the start of his maiden Q3 session.

Losing the car at turn two, the American slammed into the barriers in his Williams - bringing his session to an end there and then, with the red flags flying as the clean up procedure began.

Even so, he has a good shot at getting his first F1 world championship points, tomorrow, and should be pleased with his efforts on the Dutch coast today.

Pleased most of all with his efforts, though, will be Verstappen.

The local hero delighted the vast majority of the gathered fans in the grandstands as he roared to yet another pole with a phenomenal lap that was over half a second quicker than Norris, whilst Russell pipped a hugely impressive Albon to take P3.

Dutch Grand Prix qualifying classification

Max Verstappen

Lando Norris

George Russell

Alex Albon

Fernando Alonso

Carlos Sainz

Sergio Perez

Oscar Piastri

Charles Leclerc

Logan Sargeant

Lance Stroll

Pierre Gasly

Lewis Hamilton

Yuki Tsunoda

Nico Hulkenberg

Zhou Guanyu

Esteban Ocon

Kevin Magnussen

Valtteri Bottas

Liam Lawson