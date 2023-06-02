Max Verstappen topped FP1 at the Spanish GP, setting a time quicker than anyone else by seven tenths of a second.

Practice at the Spanish GP weekend is going to be fascinating this weekend as many of their teams run their cars with new upgrades for the first time.

The Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya is a conventional circuit, and this will allow the teams to get a handle on just how their cars are shaping up, though there is little surprise that Red Bull are looking again very strong.

They have won every race so far this season and they are already looking as though they could make it seven from seven, judging by Verstappen's early pace.

The Dutchman was seven tenths faster than team-mate Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull, whilst Esteban Ocon, as he was at the end of the Monaco GP last weekend, was in P3.

The session doesn't tell a full picture of what is to come this weekend, though, with much of the first hour of running focused on the new upgrades and new tyre construction.

Indeed, some of FP1 saw cars running around with aero rakes and hi-vis paint - similar to what we'd see in pre-season - as the teams garnered data about the new bits and pieces on their cars.

Something that made a return, meanwhile, was porpoising and bouncing. The likes of Lando Norris and Sergio Perez were mentioning they were bouncing at points around the track - something we've not seen as much of this year compared to 2022 - and especially around the final corner which is now back to a much higher speed after the decision was to remove the fiddly chicane ahead of it.

Red Bull looking strong, then, but plenty more to learn in FP2 - here's how they finished:

1. Max Verstappen

2. Sergio Perez

3. Esteban Ocon

4. Nyck de Vries

5. Pierre Gasly

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Kevin Magnussen

8. Charles Leclerc

9. Carlos Sainz

10. George Russell

11. Lando Norris

12. Lewis Hamilton

13. Zhou Guanyu

14. Yuki Tsunoda

15. Lance Stroll

16. Valtteri Bottas

17. Oscar Piastri

18. Nico Hulkenberg

19. Logan Sargeant

20. Alex Albon