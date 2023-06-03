Max Verstappen topped a rain-hit FP3 session at the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of qualifying.

Dark clouds were looming over the circuit before the running got underway and once the pit-lane went green there was a flurry of activity as drivers hit the circuit to get in some laps before the sunny, dry conditions were gone.

Indeed, Verstappen was the driver to go quickest of all with him making it a hat-trick of fastest times in free practice, following on from a solid start on Friday, whilst Sergio Perez seemed to have found some lap time with him going second quickest.

Lewis Hamilton said after FP2 he'd need to make some set-up changes to make top ten in qualifying and it looks as though what they worked on overnight might have had a positive impact, with him going third quickest.

Ultimately, though, the session was largely impacted by rain and also by a red flag caused by Logan Sargeant earlier on, meaning some of what had been planned for the hour by the teams fell by the wayside.

We did see a bit of running in the wet but, of course, the laps weren't as quick - though the information the teams got from that could be useful as there's a chance of rain for qualifying later this afternoon.

FP3 classification:

1. Max Verstappen

2. Sergio Perez

3. Lewis Hamilton

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Fernando Alonso

6. George Russell

7. Charles Leclerc

8. Valtteri Bottas

9. Yuki Tsunoda

10. Lando Norris

11. Zhou Guanyu

12. Nyck de Vries

13. Lance Stroll

14. Nico Hulkenberg

15. Oscar Piastri

16. Esteban Oocn

17. Kevin Magnussen

18. Pierre Gasly

19. Alex Albon

20. Logan Sargeant