The future of Liam Lawson at Red Bull is reportedly under threat after just two races - and sources have revealed exactly how his teammate, Max Verstappen, feels about the situation. The 23-year-old, who replaced Sergio Perez for the 2025 season, is already on the verge of losing his spot amid a poor start to the campaign.

The New Zealand native failed to finish at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix due to crashing out near the end of the race as he mismanaged the changing conditions. At this past weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, the 23-year-old finished in a disappointing 14th spot in the sprint race, whilst he only managed a 12th-place finish in the main race itself, despite Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc all being disqualified. To make matters worse for Lawson, Racing Bulls rookie driver, Isack Hadjar, finished a place above him in Shanghai.

Given his disastrous start to the new season, reports have begun to circulate regarding a potential mid-season driver swap that would see Lawson dropped from Red Bull and sent to Racing Bulls. Verstappen's new proposed teammate would be current Racing Bulls driver, Yuki Tsunoda.

As both Red Bull and Racing Bulls are owned by the same parent company, the two teams are able to exchange active F1 drivers at will. Per F1 Oversteer, the trade could take place in time for the next race on the calendar, the Japanese Grand Prix, which takes place on the 6th of April.

Per the same source, a meeting is expected to take place on Thursday to determine Lawson's future. While the decision has yet to be made, Red Bull number one Max Verstappen seemingly has some strong feelings on the matter.

Max Verstappen's Views on Liam Lawson's Future at Red Bull

The four-time world champion has had his say