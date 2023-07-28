Highlights Max Verstappen is being hailed as a once-in-a-generation talent by Johnny Herbert, who believes he will surpass the achievements of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher in his F1 career.

Verstappen's dominant performances, including numerous race wins and pole positions, have solidified his position among the sport's greats, and in his mid-20s, he has the potential to set remarkable new records.

Herbert believes that Verstappen's ability to extract the best out of his Red Bull car makes him the man to beat, even if other drivers had the same equipment, further highlighting his exceptional skills and potential for success.

Johnny Herbert has made quite a sizeable claim that Max Verstappen will end up being greater than Lewis Hamilton once he comes to the end of his career in F1.

Verstappen has been in phenomenal form this season for Red Bull and is storming towards a third world title.

Indeed, the dominance he has enjoyed, particularly in the last two campaigns, has been nothing short of incredible, with him now among the greats when it comes to number of races won, and pole positions earned.

Only in his mid-20s, he has a lot of time available to him to potentially set impressive new benchmarks in the sport, too, just as the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher did before him.

Indeed, for Herbert, the Dutchman will end up being seen as greater than both when push comes to shove at the end of his career.

Speaking to King Casino Bonus, Herbert said:

"Max Verstappen is a once in a generational talent. There is always one individual who comes along who is better than the last – notwithstanding the technological advances. Max will be better than Lewis, Lewis was better than Michael Schumacher, and Schumacher was better than [Ayrton] Senna. It just evolves.

"Max has grown up so much as a driver. He just doesn’t fly away into the distance. He will judge it and do just what he needs to do. That is the change from the Max of old. Because of that I do not see anyone yet getting themselves on to the same level as Red Bull.

A bad day for Max was second. A bad day for him now is first!"

Herbert also discussed the hypothetical situation of all the drivers being in the same Red Bull car as him, and said that Verstappen would remain the man to beat despite the likes of Hamilton being able to use the same equipment as him:

"Max would win if everyone drove a Red Bull car, no question. No one else has that same specialness. He is able to get the best out of that car every time he gets in it. Then probably Lewis, Lando [Norris] and [Charles] Leclerc."

Discussing who the greatest F1 drivers are of all time is a debate that always entertains, and Max is playing himself into the conversation with the form he is showing.

Of course, the car is absolutely brilliant, but in the same way Hamilton and Schumacher did at their respective peaks, Verstappen is getting the most out of it and ensuring that he does not let this opportunity slide to really rack up the victories.

Where he ends up in terms of race wins, championship titles, and other key metrics remains to be seen come the end of his career, but with potentially another 10 to 15 years in front of him in F1, should he so wish, there's every chance he could be the new holder of most world titles, most race wins, and most pole positions - among other stats.

Right now, though, there's still a lot that can happen before he achieves all of that.