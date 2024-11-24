Max Verstappen has won his fourth F1 Drivers' Championship after finishing comfortably ahead of title rival Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The McLaren man needed to outperform Verstappen by three points in Sin City to have any chance of extending the championship race to next week in Qatar, but it wasn't to be.

Verstappen began the race in fifth place on the grid, one place in front of Norris, but soon lengthened that gap to place himself in a strong position to win his fourth straight individual crown. He fell back through the field as the race came to conclusion, but was always in front of Norris.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Max Verstappen has now won four consecutive F1 Drivers' Championships.

Verstappen Finished One Place in Front of Norris in Las Vegas

The pair ended up finishing in the same places they started the race

The 27-year-old was never likely to follow up on his 2023 victory in Vegas, but that was never the goal. Verstappen ultimately finished fifth, with Norris back in sixth. Mercedes' George Russell took the chequered flag, with his teammate Lewis Hamilton taking second place.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 24/11/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 403 2. Lando Norris McLaren 340 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 319 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 268 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 259

Verstappen, who joins Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel in having won four world titles, sounded very emotional on his radio as he thanked his team after the landmark triumph:

"Oh my god what a season, four times, thank you guys. It's a little more difficult than last year, but we pulled through. Thank you so much guys."

With many years left in the sport, he'll surely have his eyes on overtaking Juan Manuel Fangio (5 titles), as well as Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher (7), to become the most successful driver in the sport's history.