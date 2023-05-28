Max Verstappen was victorious at the Monaco Grand Prix as he survived a late rain shower to power to a dominant victory in the end.

The Dutchman led the field away at lights out from pole position with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon tucking in behind, with the top two opening up a bit of a gap over the Frenchman.

The Alpine driver was hassled by Carlos Sainz in the first half of the race, but the Ferrari man could not get by - with a botched overtake damaging his front wing and a pit-stop unable to take advantage of a sticky one for Ocon.

Indeed, the first half of the GP was littered with incidents through the field with several drivers tapping into one another, and that was before the rain came.

Particularly heavy around the first half of the circuit, drivers dived into the pitlane as the heavens opened for intermediate tyres in a potential late shake-up to the running order, though Verstappen remained serene out in front as much as he could in the slippery conditions, eventually winning by over 20 seconds ahead of Alonso as the track began to dry once more before the end of the race.

Behind them, Ocon kept Lewis Hamilton at bay, as he had done Sainz in the first half of the GP, with team-mate George Russell keeping hold of his P5 finish despite a five-second time penalty for an incident that saw him cut across Sergio Perez as the British driver rejoined the track following an off.

Charles Leclerc finished his home race where he started it in sixth, ahead of Pierre Gasly and Sainz, who had had a trip off of the circuit in the rain before pitting for intermediate tyres - a frustrating day for the Spaniard.

McLaren, meanwhile, picked up the final two points-paying positions by keeping themselves on the island through it all, which is something Yuki Tsunoda failed to do unfortunately as he slid off and opened the door for Norris and Piastri to both move up a spot.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, had quite the adventure throughout the race as he tried to recover from starting at the back but several incidents later he found himself making little headway as he finished in P16.

In all the late chaos, just the two retirees were recorded in the shape of Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen.