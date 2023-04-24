The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is up next on the F1 agenda as the sport returns from its month-long break after the Chinese Grand Prix, due for mid-April, was cancelled ahead of the new season.

We've had three races so far this year, and it is Red Bull who are clearly the pick of the bunch, with them winning each time we've gone racing this campaign.

They'll be looking to make it four out of four next weekend in Baku, then, but they know all too well that nothing is guaranteed on the streets of the Azeri capital, with Max Verstappen learning that in dramatic fashion back in 2021.

Leading the GP and well in command of the race, the Dutchman suffered a huge tyre blowout at high-speed on the main straight, slamming into the wall and into retirement.

Here, we're taking a look back at the crash, which could well have proven pivotal at the end of the 2021 season in terms of the title's destination had things worked out differently:

VIDEO: Max Verstappen's huge crash out of the lead of the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

(Head to 08:54 in the clip for the footage)

Thankfully, he escaped major injury and was able to continue racing in the events to come, continuing his championship challenge that season in what, at the time, was shaping up to be an epic duel with Lewis Hamilton - and so that would endure for the rest of the campaign.

It wasn't a total disaster for Red Bull, with Sergio Perez picking up the pieces to still secure the win - his first for the team - but Max will certainly be hoping to avoid a repeat next weekend, with him currently in charge of the championship fight ahead of his Mexican team-mate.

The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place over the weekend of April 28-30, and Give Me Sport will be live on the ground in Baku for all of the key news and updates.

